During the triple murder trial for Douglas Garland on Tuesday, the court learned about all of the pieces of evidence taken from a rural property during a police search in 2014.

Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

On Tuesday, the court heard testimony from Cst. Ian Oxton, the lead forensic investigator in charge of the physical collection of evidence from the home of Garland’s parents.

Oxton said that more than 1,400 pieces of evidence was collected, the most in any Calgary Police investigation in its history.

The items included hacksaw blades, daggers, handcuffs, restraints, firearms parts and ammunition.

In the basement of the home, Oxton told the court that they found a book titled ‘Be Your Own Undertaker – How to Dispose of a Dead Body’.

The defence is expected to cross-examine Oxton on Wednesday.

Crown prosecutors say that DNA evidence from all three victims was found on the property.

They allege that Garland killed them over a petty grudge.

