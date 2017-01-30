The third week of the Garland triple murder trial has begun with testimony from the Calgary police who investigated a hard drive stashed in the ceiling of one of the rooms at the accused's parents home.

56-year-old Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.

The device was found stashed in the rafters of the furnace room at the Garland home and handed over to the CPS Technological Crimes Unit for analysis.

Detective Scott Guterson, a member of the CPS Homicide Unit, took the stand on Monday and said that he was first called to search the Garland home on July 5, 2014 and he was tasked with trying to find bloody clothing or bedding, wallets, keys or anything else belonging to the victims.

He told the court that they uncovered a number of financial documents bearing the name Matthew Hartley.

On July 9, 2014, he told the court that a hard drive was found hidden in the ceiling of the Garlands' furnace room.

Following Guterson's testimony, the Crown called CPS Cst. Oleg Seleznov, a digital forensic investigator.

Seleznov told the court that he was called to the home on July 5, 2014 and was directed to where a number of computers had been set up in the home.

He said that there were three found in the home; one in the developed basement and two in an office area.

Seleznov told the court that someone used Google to search the term 'Alvin Liknes' but he could not determine when that search took place.

The computer was last used in March 2013 he told the court.

In its opening statement, the Crown contends that Garland obsessively researched murder and how to kill without emotion. Evidence of those searches is expected to be contained in the findings of the hard drive analysis.

Last week, the court heard that there was no trace of Garland’s DNA found in the Liknes’ Parkhill home, but blood was found on the truck owned by Garland’s parents.

The vehicle is believed to be connected to the disappearances of the victims.

