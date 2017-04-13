The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal launched by a man convicted of bilking investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Milowe Brost was sentenced to 12 years in jail for defrauding investors, theft and money laundering two years ago.

Brost and his colleague Gary Sorenson drew in victims by promising them unrealistic returns on their investments.

Over 2,400 people from around the world lost between $100 and $400M.

In his appeal, Brost claimed that the trial judge erred by rejecting his severance application following Sorenson’s closing address, by discharging an ill juror and by admitting bad character evidence.

The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, saying Brost failed to establish any violation of trial fairness or a miscarriage of justice.