City officials say they’ve needed to expand an area in northwest Calgary that was blocked off last week because of the presence of coyotes.

On May 19, officials closed off a pathway because of denning coyotes in the area.

The animals had had a close encounter with a man and his daughter and they needed to take action.

Now, officials say that visitors to the park have not been respecting the area they’ve closed off and the animals appear to be more actively protecting their young.

“Right now, it’s denning time for the coyotes and there have been some concerns in the actions of the adults in the den and around,” said Doug Frizzell, superintendent of operations with Calgary Community Standards. “Partial pathway closures haven’t been successful so Parks has decided to close the entire park and we are there with Community Standards Officers to get the education out there.”

The area now closed is the whole greenspace, including the slope and pathway between Country Hills Boulevard N.W. and Hidden Creek Boulevard N.W.

Calgarians are reminded to respect all marked closures around the city and they can report concerns about the animals through 311.