An Airdrie woman says she was shocked when she found the coyote she thought she’d struck and killed on the QEII stuck in the front grille of her car.

Georgie Knox was driving to work in Calgary last week when a coyote darted in front of her car.

She says she heard a ‘crunch’ and thought she’d run the animal over and killed it, but when she stopped at a traffic light near the Foothills Hospital, she made a startling discovery.

A construction worker pointed out the young coyote was lodged in her front grille, alive.

Knox told CTV Calgary that she was surprised at first when the hit the animal, but even worse when she found the coyote embedded in her vehicle.

“I felt horrible when I realized I took him with me all the way from Airdrie. I thought he must be suffering and was going to die, so I was very upset.”

Knox says she called Fish and Wildlife to help and was amazed at the outpouring of concern.

“It was amazing just to see all kinds of people come together to save this pup’s life. The construction workers, 311 dispatchers, CPS and finally the Wildlife Enforcement Department.”

Her story and accompanying video has since gone viral on Facebook, having been shared tens of thousands of times.

Officials managed to remove the animal that had only suffered minor injuries in the incident. It was released into Kananaskis Country.

Knox says that her story has also sparked a discussion about whether or not people should be stopping after hitting a wild animal on a busy highway.