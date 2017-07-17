Calgary police are investigating a possible shooting that took place in the northeast early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the 0-100 block of Tararidge Court N.E. for reports shots fired and a group of people seen with guns.

No injuries were reported at the scene and officers are speaking with witnesses.

More details will be released when they become available.

