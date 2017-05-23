Calgary police are looking for three people connected to a break and enter incident that unfolded while the homeowner was at home with her children.

Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Aspen Ridge Close S.W. at 4:20 p.m. on April 4 for reports of a break and enter in progress.

The call came from a woman who said someone was in her home.

She said that she was on the second floor with her two children when she was startled by a loud noise from the first floor.

When she left her room to see what the matter was, she saw a man going up the stairs.

She immediately ran back to the room where she had been with her children, locked the door and called 911.

The offenders fled before police could arrive.

Security video from the home shows a silver Dodge Avenger pulling up to the back of the home. Once parked, a woman is seen getting out of the car and then walks over to the patio door and knocks.

After waiting for a short time, the woman goes back to the vehicle and two men get out and approach the patio door armed with a crowbar.

The pair forced their way inside but was seen fleeing the home less than a minute later.

Police say a winter jacket and two sets of keys, one belonging to the house and the other to another vehicle, were stolen.

Neither the homeowner nor her children were harmed in the incident.

Police say the Dodge Avenger was reported stolen but has since been recovered.

Investigators say the occupants of a black pickup truck, seen driving with the Avenger, may have information relating to the offence.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Caucasian female

25 to 30 years old

Approximately 5’ to 5’4” tall

Slim build

Blonde hair

She was wearing white sport shoes, blue jeans, a baggy grey hoodies and a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front.

Suspect #2

Caucasian male

25 to 30 years old

Approximately 5’9” to 6’2” tall

Average build

He was wearing black Nike sport shoes with a white Nike swoosh, dark grey sweatpants, a grey windbreaker jacket, black baseball hat, black sunglasses and black gloves.

Suspect #3

Caucasian male

25 to 30 years old

Approximately 5’4” to 5’7” tall

Average build

He was wearing black Nike sport shoes with a white Nike swoosh, dark grey sweatpants, a grey windbreaker jacket, black baseball hat, black sunglasses and black gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the three suspects is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637