Officials with the Calgary Police Service confirm an on-duty officer discharged their service issued firearm during a Friday night response in the city’s southwest.

The nature of the call has not been confirmed but, during the police response, a fire was started inside a store.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department were dispatched followed reports of a fire at a 7-Eleven location in the Sarcee Plaza, in the 4600 block of 37 Street S.W., following the undisclosed ‘police incident’.

Simon Lee, owner of the Hodu Namu Korean restaurant, says smoke poured into his establishment shortly after 8:00 p.m. followed by several loud bangs. The restaurant’s staff and customers exited the building and saw smoke and flames inside the 7-Eleven store next door to the restaurant.

Lee says he witnessed a man being dragged to an ambulance by several officers.

EMS officials confirm paramedics were called to the convenience store following concerns regarding a man inside the shop. One man, believed to his 30s, was transported by ambulance from the scene with undisclosed injuries in serious condition.

Additional EMS crews responded to the shopping plaza to assess and treat smoke inhalation in first responders.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified of the matter and will launch an investigation into the actions of the Calgary police officer.

