A 35-year-old man faces a number of charges following a Thursday morning altercation with members of the Calgary Police Service that followed an investigation into trespassing at a northeast coffee shop.

According to police, officers responded to an unnamed coffee shop in the Trans Canada Centre, near the intersection of 52 Street and 16 Avenue N.E., following reports a man had been acting erratically and hassling customers.

“It’s my understanding that he was in the coffee shop for a while and, because of his behaviour, staff and patrons were concerned with their own safety," said CPS Supt. Steve Barlow. "That’s finally when staff decided to call the police.”

The responding officers asked the man to leave and, when he failed to comply, the unwanted guest was escorted out of the establishment by two CPS members.

While outside the shop, the suspect allegedly attempted to pull away from the officers and his efforts ended with all three people on the ground. The suspect allegedly punched both officers in the face and bit one of the CPS members.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and an officer responded by discharging their police-issued conducted electroshock weapon once. The suspect was subdued and apprehended.

“It’s my understanding it was a pocket knife. He pulled it out of his clothing, opened it up and it was at that point that, of course, the significant risk with the knife involving a close situation like that is why the officer had to use a taser.”

One of the officers suffered a broken nose and cheekbone and cuts to their hand and was transported to hospital. The nature of the second officer’s injuries has not been disclosed but CPS officials say the injuries were minor.

“We know for a fact that it was the punch to the face that broke the officer’s nose and cheekbone,” said Barlow.

The suspect was assessed but did not require additional medical treatment.

Neville Geroca, 35, faces a number of charges in connection with the incident including charges related to:

Resisting an officer (two counts)

Assaulting an officer with a weapon (two counts)

Assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm

Assaulting a peace officer

Possession of a weapon

Failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance (two counts)

Breach of a peace bond (two counts)

According to Barlow, Geroca is known to police and drugs are believed to have contributed to the suspect's actions.

There have been no reports of injuries to the staff or customers of the coffee shop and police credit the diligence of the employees for ensuring the safety of those inside the store.

Police continue to investigate the incident and have not ruled out additional charges against Geroca. Investigators have not confirmed if the ordeal was captured by surveillance cameras.