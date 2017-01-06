An unnamed member of the Calgary Police Service has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with his alleged role in a May 2015 break-and-enter investigation in downtown Calgary that left a suspect suffering from serious injuries.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of 9 Street Southwest on the evening of May 25, 2015 following reports a man had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend and removed several items. The suspect was located a short distance from the residence and arrested.

The suspect was transported in a marked CPS unit to the parking lot of the CPS Court Service Section. After the man was removed from the vehicle, an altercation occurred between the suspect and an officer and the CPS member allegedly threw the handcuffed man to the ground. The suspect suffered serious head injuries and was transported to hospital. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

CPS officials notified the Director of Law Enforcement and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) following the incident. An ASIRT investigation determined charges should be considered in connection with the May 25, 2015 and the results of the investigation were sent to the Crown Prosecutors Office in Edmonton for further review.

On Friday, the unnamed officer was charged with aggravated assault.

“Because the officer was on duty in the execution of his duties, we’ve decided not to name him,” said CPS Inspector Ryan Ayliffe.

The accused CPS member, who has six years of service, is currently on an administrative leave and his status with the organization will be reviewed on a regular basis.

“We’re gathering all the information so that we can make an informed decision about this officer and their future,” said Ayliffe. “This officer, right now, just moved in to a process that they’re entitled to, like every other citizen in Calgary, to go through the legal system and have an unbiased, fair court date where they can defend themselves.”

The injured man was charged in connection with the break-and-enter and a breach of his conditions. The unnamed man recovered from his head injuries but has since passed away. Police have not disclosed the nature of the suspect's death but say it was not related to the events of May 25, 2015.

Ayliffe says this incident, and similar accusations against the CPS, impact members of the force.

“It affects morale. Our officers don’t want to be perceived in certain ways. This officer didn’t start their day wanting this to happen. None of us want to be involved in something that causes injury or harm to a member of the public. Everybody joins this job because they want to make a difference, they want to do a good job, they want to help people.”

Police have not released the CPS member's scheduled court date.