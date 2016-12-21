CPS officer cleared of wrongdoing in connection with misconduct investigation
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:21PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 5:05PM MST
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has cleared CPS Deputy Chief Sat Parhar of any wrongdoing in connection with an investigation into officer misconduct in 2013.
In 2015, a CPS member made a formal complaint of possible police misconduct against Parhar, who held the position of Superintendent at the time and was head of a group of officers investigating organized crime in Calgary.
The member said that in 2013, they came forward with a report that some of the officers were faking some of the evidence in the investigation.
When no progress appeared to have been made in the allegations, the member then went over Parhar’s head, accusing him of obstructing justice in the case.
However, ASIRT says that Parhar had followed up in the case and the complainant officer had his dates wrong.
ASIRT said in a release that there is ‘no evidence that the subject officer deliberately acted to obstruct an investigation’.
