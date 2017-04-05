A 56-year-old woman has died following a collision involving the bicycle she was riding and an SUV on Wednesday afternoon south of Medicine Hat.

According to Redcliff RCMP, the collision occurred on Black and White Trail, between Township Rd 220 and Medicine Hat city limits, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Both the SUV and bicycle were travelling southbound at the time of the incident.

The cyclist, a resident of Cypress County, was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to Medicine Hat Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old woman, was not seriously injured in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.