Crash on Highway 23, northwest of Lethbridge, claims life
An overturned vehicle in a sea of debris following Sunday afternoon's fatal crash along Highway 23
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 4:32PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 6:17PM MDT
Officials confirm an early afternoon crash on Highway 23 near Township Road 104 has claimed a life.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to a section of the highway, located approximately 25 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge, following reports of a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi. Investigators have determined the southbound pickup crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming semi.
RCMP confirm the driver of a pickup truck, a female of undisclosed age, died as a result of the collision. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The male driver of the tractor trailer was not seriously injured.
Traffic in the area was rerouted around the crash scene for several hours but the highway reopened Saturday evening.
RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.
