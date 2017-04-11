An elderly woman is recovering in Foothills Hospital after she was struck by a truck at a Southwest Calgary intersection.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 4th Street and 25th Avenue Southwest.

Police say the woman was crossing southbound on 4th Street when she was struck by a westbound truck.

The woman suffered severe injuries and was transported to hospital by EMS.

Police say alcohol and distracted driving are not factors in this collision.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Reconstruction Unit is working to piece together what happened.