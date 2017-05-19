Members of the Calgary Police Service are attempting to locate the rightful owners of an urn after staff made an unusual discovery while sorting at a recycling depot in southeast Calgary.

According to police, the cremation urn and the contents within were found on Tuesday May 9 and the receptacle’s origin has not been verified.

Police have released photographs of the urn and are asking the public to come forward with information. Investigators have not determined if the urn had been stolen and discarded.

Anyone who recognizes the urn is asked to contact Constable Bailey of the Calgary Police Service at 403-428-6600.