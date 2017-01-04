Emergency crews are at a structure fire near the First Baptist Church in Calgary’s Beltline and police are asking motorists to avoid the area to give crews room to work.

Fire crews were called to 13 Avenue and 4th Street S.W. at about 10:00 a.m. for reports of a fire by someone in a nearby building.

“When fire crews arrived they did see flames near the west side of the church, it turns out it’s actually a building very close to the church and so currently, actively fighting the fire,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department.

The building used to be a residence but is now being used as a meeting place for church members.

David McMechan is a member of the congregation and was with a group in the education building when they smelled smoke.

“It’s devastating because, you know, there’s all the years of history of that particular building, from 1911 on,” he said.

“We were in our staff meeting and we could smell something burning but I assumed it was the fan so we just went on with our meeting until it was pointed out that there’s an actual fire. The fire trucks are so we came out,” said Stephanie Gilligan.

Fire officials say it is not yet known if anyone was in the building when the fire broke out.

“The church has been evacuated for safety reasons and this intersection and the streets in the immediate area have been closed off,” said Henke. "Right now firefighters are actively working at fighting the fire, which can be challenging in this cold weather."

Henke says there is no word yet on a cause but that a fire investigator is at the scene.