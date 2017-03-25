An early afternoon fire in a building along Macleod Trail damaged a number of businesses and the emergency response continues to create significant traffic tie-ups in the area

Firefighters responded to Urban Square, a two-storey strip mall in the 4500 block of Macleod Trail South, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

All lanes of Macleod Trail have been closed between 42 Avenue and 46 Avenue S.W.

More details to follow