Crews battle fire at strip mall along Macleod Trail
Calgary Fire Department members survey the damage to the Urban Square strip mall
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 1:04PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 25, 2017 2:03PM MDT
An early afternoon fire in a building along Macleod Trail damaged a number of businesses and the emergency response continues to create significant traffic tie-ups in the area
Firefighters responded to Urban Square, a two-storey strip mall in the 4500 block of Macleod Trail South, shortly after 12:30 p.m.
All lanes of Macleod Trail have been closed between 42 Avenue and 46 Avenue S.W.
More details to follow