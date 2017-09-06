Members of Rocky View County Fire Services and several neighbouring departments have managed to control a large grass fire that had threatened several homes in Bearspaw Country Estates, west of Calgary city limits.

According to Rocky View County officials, firefighters and apparatus from several stations were deployed Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 2:00 p.m., to an area near Kodiak Springs Road, west of Lochend Road and north of Highway 1A. An Alberta Forestry helicopter equipped with a bucket attempted to thwart the fire’s progress from above while ground crews battled the blaze.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., officials confirmed the fire was under control. The cause of the grass fire has not been confirmed.