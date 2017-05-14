

CTV Calgary Staff





A late afternoon fire in a southeast neighbourhood prompted an emergency response requiring the closure of several roads but there have been no reports of injuries.

At around 5:00 p.m., members of the Calgary Fire Department were deployed to a home on Douglasbank Drive Southeast, near Douglasdale Boulevard, following reports of a fire.

According to police, several roads were temporarily closed to facilitate the CFD response and there was no one inside the home when crews arrived.

The caise of the fire remains under investigation. The extent of the damage to the home has not been confirmed.