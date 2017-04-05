Crews called to fire in southeast Calgary
Fire crews are dealing with a big blaze in southeast Calgary sparked in an industrial area.
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:25AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:35AM MDT
Fire crews have been called to a large blaze that broke out in an industrial area in southeast Calgary.
Officials say the fire is in the 3500 block of 52 Street S.E. at a vehicle storage facility.
The smoke from the fire can be seen from across the city.
Fire crews are still at the scene and are working to get it under control.
There is no information on injuries.
We have a crew on the way and will have more details shortly.
