Calgary fire crews managed to contain a fire at a home in the city's southwest on Monday evening that burned through the roof of the structure.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Spring Valley Place at about 2:00 p.m. for reports of a fire.

“They were met with a well-seeded fire that was deep in the structure and they’ve been battling it since and it’s proved to be a difficult fire to safely fight,” said Linley Biblow, CFD District Chief.

There was no one home at the time and officials say firefighters took a defensive attack to ensure the safety of crews.

“One of the many challenges modern firefighters face is the newer construction does not allow us as much time as the older construction so therefore the window of opportunity for us to aggressively go inside is greatly reduced. So we prioritize the safety of everybody as in the case with this fire, we’re not going to compromise responders safety just to go have a look inside the structure when we know there is nobody in there,” said Biblow.

The homeowner, Sasha Cesto, says the home was built in 2009 and that he rushed home when he got the call that his house was on fire.

“By the time I got here, there was fire trucks all over. The basement, the fire was pretty much contained by the time I got here, they stuck around for another half hour. Most of the trucks left, they left one vehicle to stick it out to see if there’s any more hot spots and they noticed a hot spot in one of the walls. By the time they got a ladder truck out here, it was too late, it had already got up into the attic and blew through the roof,” he said.

Cesto says the firefighters did the best they could to save the home.

“The floor was too unsafe, they couldn’t walk through it. I think they were just monitoring to see if there’s any hot spots, they did find it but unfortunately it travelled up the wall too fast so they couldn’t address it quick enough. It’s no fault of their own, they did a bang up job,” he said.

Fire crews will remain at the scene to deal with any more hot spots.

The origin and cause of the blaze is under investigation.