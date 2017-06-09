A late spring thunderstorm downed powerlines, uprooted trees and damaged property across southern Alberta on Thursday night and city crews and homeowners are now cleaning up the mess.

A number of large trees came down on streets, homes and fences and crews worked through the night to clear the debris.

“I go upstairs and I open the door and there was the tree and it broke and it just cracked and it broke ,” said Christia Bearspaw.

Power was knocked out to about 2000 homes and businesses and emergency crews were called out to repair the damage.

According to ENMAX’s website, all the power outages from the storm have been resolved.

Lethbridge was also hit hard and a few streets were flooded in the city. There were also power outages in some areas and city crews restored service to most of them by early Friday morning.

There were no reports of injuries because of the storm.

The potential is there for more thunderstorms on Friday afternoon as a system moves in bringing more rain for Saturday.

For the latest weather conditions from the Sky Watch Weather Centre, click HERE.