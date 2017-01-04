Emergency crews were called to a structure fire near the First Baptist Church in Calgary’s Beltline on Wednesday morning and police shut down some roads in the area to give crews room to work.

Fire crews were called to 13 Avenue and 4th Street S.W. just after 10:00 a.m. after someone in a nearby building reported a fire.

“When fire crews arrived they did see flames near the west side of the church, it turns out it’s actually a building very close to the church and so currently, actively fighting the fire,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department.

The building used to be a residence but is now being used as a meeting place for church members.

David McMechan is a member of the congregation and was with a group in the education building when they smelled smoke.

“It’s devastating because, you know, there’s all the years of history of that particular building, from 1911 on,” he said.

“We were in our staff meeting and we could smell something burning but I assumed it was the fan so we just went on with our meeting until it was pointed out that there’s an actual fire. The fire trucks are here so we came out,” said Stephanie Gilligan.

Pastor Jonathon Shierman says the manse and church have a lot of history and they will have to wait and see how much damage there is before they decide how to proceed.

“This church has so much history, that building, it’s been around for close to 100 years,” said Pastor Shierman “If it’s the manse itself well, we use that as a multi-purpose space and so we can get through that, we have a big building, we can get around that, but the big fear is that, just across the two metre expanse there, there’s the sanctuary itself and that, if the smoke damage and the water damage in there is bad, you know, there’s some logistics to be worked out. I think the biggest thing though, is that it’s all just stuff, it’s a building. If the entire building goes, so be it, we’ll meet in the parking lot if we have to.”

Shierman released a statement on behalf of the church on Wednesday afternoon thanking first responders.

“The pastors, staff, and congregation of First Baptist Church wish to express our deepest thanks to the firefighters and first responders who responded to our emergency this morning. We are so grateful for their professionalism, efficiency, and service – especially with the cold weather.”

Fire officials say a second alarm was called in and that the construction of the building made it easy for the fire to travel between floors, behind walls and along joists.

“The church has been evacuated for safety reasons and this intersection and the streets in the immediate area have been closed off,” said Henke. "Right now firefighters are actively working at fighting the fire, which can be challenging in this cold weather."

There were no injuries reported and a fire investigator is at the scene working to determine a cause.

Officials say damage to the manse is significant and that crews will remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots.