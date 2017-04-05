

CTV Calgary Staff





Firefighters had to contend with some tricky conditions while dealing with a fire at a vehicle processing facility in the city’s southeast on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a business in the 3500 block of 52 Street S.E. at about 11:05 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Dark plumes of smoke could be seen across the city and crews found several vehicles on fire when they arrived at the scene.

Officials say that some propane and vehicle tanks exploded and that the fire also spread to a nearby power pole, which brought live electrical wires down on the scene.

ENMAX was called in to kill the power to the affected line and traffic lights on 52 Street were affected for a time.

The road was closed to give crews room to work and they were able to bring the fire under control at about noon.

One employee was safely evacuated from the scene and no injuries were reported.

Calgary Fire Department fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the blaze and are asking anybody with photos, video or information to email piofire@calgary.ca