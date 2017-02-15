A section of the scenic pathway overlooking the Bow River in McKenzie Lake remains off-limits to the public as crews work to restore the integrity of the slumping bluff.

In September 2016, city officials announced the pathway would be temporarily closed in an area behind the homes along Mount Alberta Way and Mount Douglas Close Southeast. Repairs were expected to be completed in less than a month.

Sean Somers, spokesperson for City of Calgary Transportation, says the effort to address the erosion is a significant process and stabilizing the hill will be completed in two phases.

“The work that has happened between the fall and now is really the shoring up of the top portion of the slope,” said Somers. “Along the top portion of this 200 metre area, the area where we saw the most significant slumping, we’ve put in nearly 348 nine-metre long pilings along the entire stretch.”

Somers says tens of thousands of Calgarians use the section of the pathway each year and pathway traffic has been detoured into the neighbourhood during the closure. The City has not disclosed a revised estimate for a project completion date.

“This is something we want to ensure we’re doing right the first time so that we’re going to have both stability of the slope and use of the path for many years to come.”

The stability issue was exacerbated by significant rainfall in 2015 and 2016.

Laurie Kaniewski, a resident of McKenzie Lake, says she walked the path nearly every day and misses the beautiful vista. She says the inconvenience is nothing compared to the plight of homeowners whose property could be at risk.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” said Kaniewski. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen. This one house looks like it’s going to fall right over the edge.”

The City continues to monitor the stability of the hill as crews work to shore up the bluff. The slumping section of the pathway is a fraction of the three kilometres of Bow River Pathway along the hill and the city says it will eventually need to address the entire stretch.

For additional information regarding the project and pathway detours, visit City of Calgary -Douglasdale and McKenzie Lake Slope Stability Project.