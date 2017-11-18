An early morning fire in a heavily treed area near Shaganappi Point Golf Course presented access issues for the responding members of the Calgary Fire Department.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 after spotting a fire on a hill above the southern bank of the Bow River from their vantage point along Kensington Road Northwest.

Without an exact address, fire crews cut a gate to gain access to the Shaganappi Point Golf Course before determining the brush fire was situated outside the property.

Firefighters located and extinguished the brush fire. Officials suspect the blaze was sparked by a nearby homeless camp. No injuries have been reported.