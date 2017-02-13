A team from Alberta Environment is in Taber to remove anhydrous ammonia from the Flexible Solutions plant after a fire forced the evacuation of the facility on the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the plant in Taber’s Industrial area at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday and were faced with plumes of toxic smoke when they arrived.

Three people were able to get out of the plant uninjured and officials evacuated workers from a nearby packing plant.

Crews worked for several hours to contain the blaze after it spread to a second building and remained at the scene through the weekend to monitor for hotspots.

On Monday, a HAZMAT team will be at the plant at 5:00 p.m. to remove the fertilizer from the site.

Town officials say some businesses may be evacuated as a precaution and that those affected will be notified by fire crews.

Officials say the operation is a ‘controlled transfer of materials’ and that there is no safety concern for residents.