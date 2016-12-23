Crews tackle trailer fire in Arbour Lake
Smoke pours out of a trailer in the city's northwest on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 3:50PM MST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 4:57PM MST
Fire crews were called out to a blaze at a trailer in a northwest mobile home park that sent one man to hospital on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at 99 Arbour Lake Road N.W. at about 3:00 p.m.
Officials say smoke was pouring from the unit when they arrived and a second alarm was called in.
Crews knocked down the fire quickly and managed to keep it from spreading to nearby trailers.
EMS transported the male occupant of the home to Foothills Medical Centre with burns to his body.
Officials say the trailer was heavily damaged by the fire and it is not known if there were any working fire alarms in the home.
A fire investigator has been called in to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
