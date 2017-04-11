In an effort to gather more tips from the public about a road rage incident last year, Crime Stoppers re-enacted the incident that injured a woman and significantly damaged her van.

Last December, a woman was driving southbound in a black Dodge Caravan on 4 Street near the intersection of 40 Avenue N.W. when a BMW attempted to pass her using the northbound lane.

The driver of the BMW was not able to complete the manoeuvre because of oncoming traffic.

Instead of attempting to pass again when it was safe to do so, the driver then aggressively tailgated the driver of the minivan, even bumping the woman’s vehicle at one point.

When the victim stopped her vehicle at the West Mount Pleasant Arena on 6 Street N.W., the BMW blocked her in and two men got out of the car.

They engaged her in a verbal argument that caused her to become fearful of her and her nine-year-old daughter’s safety.

She attempted to drive away, backing up her van and hitting the BMW, causing minor damage to the wheel well.

Police say the driver of the BMW then reached into the victim’s car and grabbed her head, banging it against the window.

The woman grabbed a hockey stick from inside her van to defend herself, but her assailant wrestled the stick from her and used it to smash the middle and side-rear window of the van.

At that point, the victim’s husband came out of the arena and intervened in the fight, prompting both individuals to flee in the BMW.

Crime Stoppers has released a composite sketch of the driver in the case.

He is described as:

Middle Eastern

aged 20 to 25

5’7” to 5’9” tall

slim to medium build

brown eyes

short black hair

chinstrap beard with a moustache

He was wearing a white winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, a white/grey sweater and black sweatpants or dark-coloured jeans.

The second suspect is described as:

Middle Eastern

aged 20 to 25

5’10” to 5’11” tall

slim to medium build

short hair

moustache with a goatee

Police believe that the suspects are brothers, based on their interactions with the victims and witnesses.

The vehicle is a silver two-door BMW with an Alberta licence plate. Witnesses were not able to get the licence plate number but said the car had extensive damage to the front passenger side and possibly the front bumper.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the identity of the two men, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637