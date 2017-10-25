Two people, including a 12 year veteran of the RCMP, have been charged following an RCMP investigation into missing funds from a fundraising committee at an elementary school in Crossfield.

In April of this year, RCMP were notified that an undisclosed amount of funds had gone missing from the ‘Whoo’s Crew’ parent fundraising committee at Crossfield Elementary School between October of 2015 and November 2016.

The investigation led police to identify Sean Taylor and Cori Taylor as persons-of-interest and the Crossfield residents were arrested. The Taylors were jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Cori Taylor faces additional charges including:

Uttering a forged document

Fraud over $5,000

Fraud under $5,000

Forgery

False pretenses to obtain credit over $5,000

Constable Sean Taylor, a 12 year RCMP veteran, was suspended from active duty with pay effective June 27, 2017.

The Taylors are scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on October 26, 2017.