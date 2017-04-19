Crowchild Trail project expected to move forward
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 12:23PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 12:46PM MDT
The largest and most complex traffic upgrade in Calgary’s history is poised to move forward on Wednesday in a special committee meeting.
City staff presented the committee with four recommendations based on public input and professional advice.
Among those was the suggestion to acquire the land needed to upgrade the route from 24 Avenue N.W. across the Bow River down to 17 Avenue S.W.
The project aims to unclog Crowchild by expanding lanes over the Bow River and Glenmore Trail.
The work would also add improved exit ramps, merge lanes and cycling and pedestrian connections.
But not everyone is happy with the plan. Members of the St. Pius X Church in northwest Calgary say one of the interchanges would cause issues and create backup.
Cyclists add that it does not cater to their needs by making any of the streets bike friendly.
The city hasn’t attached a price tag to the project yet.
