The Crown and defence is presenting their final arguments at the Douglas Garland triple murder trial as the fifth week of proceedings began on Monday..

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT FOLLOWS **

The jury has heard from nearly 50 witnesses and experts over the four weeks of the trail that, at times, was distressing to listen to.

The Crown claims that Garland held a grudge for years against Alvin Liknes over the patent to an oil pump.

They say the issue resulted in him meticulously planning, researching and finally carrying out the murder of his victims.

Prosecutors say he kidnapped the couple and Nathan, who was sleeping over at their Parkhill home, in June 2014 and then killed them at the acreage where he lived with his parents.

During the final argument, Crown prosecutor Shane Parker addressed a packed courtroom and overflow area saying that Garland never forgave Alvin over the oil pump dispute.

"He stewed. He planned, researched and read books like 'How To Kill'," Parker said.

He added that it was no coincidence that Garland struck on the day of their estate sale. "All phrases of capture and death were planned and researched from beginning to end."

Parker showed the jury a series of photographs during his address all meant to emphasize a portion of the Crown's case against him.

He said that the disabled lock showed planning and the possession of certain skills to complete the task, the bloody handprint indicated that the scene was a violent one and a photo of the floor showed there was a cleanup attempt made in the kitchen to hide evidence of the crime.

Parker told the court that there was more in Garland's mind than simply killing his victims, as shown in the dagger and handcuffs found in the black bag recovered from the farm.

"This was a capture kit," he said, adding that the attack took place in the middle of the night, the 'most vulnerable time' of the day.

He said that evidence recovered from the Liknes home showed that the three victims were still alive when they left the house.

Every action Garland made while there was planned out, Parker said. "Each step was deliberate. Nothing was an accident."

Parker said that he captured his victims and held them against their will when he took them to his parents' farm near Airdrie.

He also showed a number of photos taken at the Garland home, including the aerial photograph that shows what appeared to be the bodies of Alvin, Kathy and Nathan.

"You know the grainy, pixelated images in that photo are Kathy and Alvin," he said, noting the fact that both were wearing adult diapers.

The final photo that Parker showed to the jury was of a police car sitting in the long grass of a field, taken on the night that Garland attempted to sneak back onto his family's farm, reportedly to retrieve evidence from the scene.

Parker also spoke about the Internet browsing data found on a hard drive that was hidden in the rafters of the Garland home that seemed to intensify in the days leading up to the Liknes' estate sale.

Garland looked at a link to an ad of the Liknes' estate sale and noted their address, Parker said. He said that he also searched for an 'autopsy manual', details on the lock on the side door, Kathy's phone number and Facebook page and Alvin's business contacts.

Parker said the web searches proved how meticulous Garland was in planning the murders.

The defence hasn’t said much during the proceedings, only questioning forensic investigators about items seized from the Garland home and finding that experts did not link Garland to the Liknes home through DNA.

However, prosecutors found DNA evidence of all three victims in blood stains found at both locations.

Garland’s defence lawyers also did not call any evidence or witnesses and the 57-year-old remained silent throughout the trial.

The Crown's closing arguments will be followed by the defence.

On Monday, the families of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O'Brien issued a statement, asking for privace following the outcome of the trial:

Once again, we are providing a written statement as we are not planning to field any questions upon the conclusion of the trial. We do not know if we will be available for interviews at the time of verdict. Please respect our wishes for privacy; we will come to you if we wish to comment.

“The last five weeks have taken a heavy toll on us. It has been unbearable for our family and friends to endure the gruesome details that have been presented throughout the trial.

We know this has also been hard on the members of the jury and we thank them for their service.

Nothing will bring Nathan, Alvin and Kathy back to us, but we can only hope the court will see justice done in their names.

Thank you to everyone who has been there to support us through this process, and to the public for your thoughts and prayers.”

Justice David Gates is expected to charge the jury on Tuesday.

