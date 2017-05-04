Crown prosecutors in the Joshua Mitchell murder case say that the young man intended to kill a gas station attendant when she tried to stop him from stealing $113 worth of gas.

Mitchell is accused of killing Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani, who was working as a gas station attendant at a Centex station on 16 Avenue N.W. in June 2015.

Ashtiani tried to stop a truck that fled her station without paying.

She chased the truck and jumped onto the hood in an attempt to get the driver to stop, but was run over and killed.

During the final arguments on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak says it's clear that Mitchell intended to kill her.

Defence lawyers have yet to submit their closing arguments, but Hak says they are not contesting the theft or hit and run charges.

However, they are fighting the murder charge, so the jury will need to determine if Mitchell is guilty of murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Earlier this week, the passenger of the truck, Braydon Brown, testified.

He told the court that he could see the fear in Ashtiani’s eyes when the truck started to drive away and he still has nightmares about her body in the road.

Following the closing arguments on Thursday, the judge with instruct the seven man, five woman jury before they are sequestered.

One of the main questions they will have to answer is whether or not Mitchell intended to kill Ashtiani or if her death was the unintended consequence of his reckless behaviour.

Depending on the verdict, Mitchell could be in jail without a chance of parole for decades or face a shorter period of probation.

The hearing is scheduled later on Thursday morning.