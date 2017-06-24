Lawyers at the trial for a man accused of killing three Crowsnest Pass residents will present closing arguments on Monday and the accused will not be testifying in his own defence.

Derek Saretzky, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hanne Meketech, Terry Blanchette, and Blanchette’s two year old daughter, Hailey, in September 2015.

** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT FOLLOWS **

Blanchette was found dead in the bathroom of his Blairmore home by his father and an AMBER Alert was issued for his little girl, Hailey, after she was reported missing from the residence.

Hailey’s remains were located by police in a fire pit at a rural campsite a few days later.

Meketech’s body was found in her mobile home by a neighbour soon after that and Saretzky was questioned by police in all three deaths.

He was eventually charged and pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial.

Saretzky confessed to the killings in a videotaped interview with police that was played in court and led investigators to Hailey’s remains, telling police that he strangled the little girl.

He also admitted to police that he killed Meketech, saying he hit her over the head with a bat before stabbing her.

The Crown called dozens of witnesses during the trial including police officers, family members and forensic experts.

After 11 days of presenting evidence, the Crown wrapped its case on Friday.

Saretzky’s lawyer elected not to present any evidence and on Monday, attorneys will lay out their closing arguments for the jury.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice, William Tilleman, is expected to deliver his instructions to jurors on Tuesday and they will then be sequestered until a verdict is reached.

Derek James Saretzky - Agreed Statement of Facts by CTV Calgary on Scribd