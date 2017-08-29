A man is in life threatening condition in hospital after he collided with a longboarder near Memorial Drive on Monday night.

Officials say the man in his 30s was on a bike path along Memorial Drive west of Centre Street at 10:30 p.m. when he hit the longboarder.

The cyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered head injuries.

It's not known whether he was wearing a helmet and there is no word on any injuries to the longboarder.