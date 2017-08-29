CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Cyclist in life threatening condition after hitting longboarder
A male cyclist has been sent to hospital after suffering head injuries in a crash on a bike path near Memorial Drive.
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 6:44AM MDT
A man is in life threatening condition in hospital after he collided with a longboarder near Memorial Drive on Monday night.
Officials say the man in his 30s was on a bike path along Memorial Drive west of Centre Street at 10:30 p.m. when he hit the longboarder.
The cyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered head injuries.
It's not known whether he was wearing a helmet and there is no word on any injuries to the longboarder.