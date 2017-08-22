It’s an arrest that landed three Calgary police officers on trial for assault.

Now video of what happened when a traffic stop turned violent has been released.

The video was taken last July and shows police chasing Clayton Prince, who fled a traffic stop.

As more police cars arrive on the scene in the 67 hundred block of MacLeod trail, prince drops to the ground.

Another video shows officers jumping, kneeing and punching Prince.

Prince suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and injuries to his face and hands.

He admitted under oath, he was high on drugs and didn’t have a driver’s license when he ran from police.

The dashcam videos are key evidence at the trial of Constables James Othen, Kevin Humfrey and Michael Sandalack.

The trial is scheduled to last a week.