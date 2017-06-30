

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary Zoo officials confirm a female red panda cub did not survive to see its third week of life.

On June 13, mother Sakura gave birth to two female cubs. The animals spent their first weeks in a nest box as members of the zoo’s animal care team monitored their progress via a surveillance camera.

Late last week, staff noticed one of the cubs had stopped moving. Veterinarians entered the private enclosure and located the lifeless animal.

A necropsy confirmed the cub had died of natural causes. According to Calgary Zoo officials, the cub that passed was the smaller of the two cubs and it was not thriving in the days prior to its death.

The surviving cub remains in good health and is scheduled to make its debut to the public in September.