Calgary police is looking for information after the death of a three-month-old boy in 2015 has been deemed a homicide.

Cyrus Nel, born in June 2015, was found in medical distress in his home, in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E., at 9:00 p.m. on August 31, 2015.

He was taken to hospital but died a day later.

"The original call was medical distress related," said Insp. Don Coleman with the CPS Major Crimes Unit. "A 911 call was made from someone within the home."

Coleman said that police received information to indicate that Cyrus' death was a homicide, but wouldn't say exactly when that information was received.

A cause of death has not been released, but police believe that the fatal injuries were inflicted on Cyrus in the family home.

Investigators have spoken with the suspects, who have not been identified, but say no explanation has been provided for the baby’s injuries.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

"What we are looking for is anybody who may have some knowledge into the events that led to that call; that led to Cyrus' death. Whatever that information is like; it could be anything," Coleman said.

"People know what information they have and if people feel they know some information that is helpful to what has now been deemed a homicide investigation, then our hope is that they will come forward... we are looking for someone with a specific piece of information."

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637