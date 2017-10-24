RCMP say a woman who was found dead in a room at the Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday was murdered and that her death is connected to the discovery of a body in a vehicle on Emerald Lake Road.

Police were called to the hotel for a check on welfare at about 2:41 p.m. and found a woman dead inside a room.

An autopsy was conducted in Calgary on Tuesday and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the woman’s death was a homicide.

Police say a 52-year-old man was found dead in a Hyundai Elantra, west of Lake Louise, on the same day and that the two deaths are connected.

Officials say the man's death is being classified as non-criminal in nature.

The man and women were both prominent members of the St. John community and have been identified as Cindy McCormick and Bobby Kaine.

McCormick was a dentist and practiced in New Brunswick for more than 15 years. A statement issued by the Dental Association said McCormick was full of life and engaged in dentistry at the regional, provincial and national levels.

The St. John Fire Department also issued a statement and extended condolences to the families of Kaine and McCormick saying they are 'shocked and saddened' by the news of their passing.

Police say they are not searching for any additional suspects in either of the deaths.