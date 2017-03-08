Deaths at southeast Calgary business deemed not suspicious
Two people were found dead in a Calgary business on Tuesday, February 8, 2017.
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10:16AM MST
Two people were found dead in a Southview area business on Tuesday evening and police say their deaths are not considered to be suspicious.
Police were called to A Trend Auto Service at 1818 35 Street S.E. at about 7:30 p.m. and found the pair deceased inside the building.
On Wednesday, police said that the deaths are no longer considered a criminal matter.
