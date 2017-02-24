Emil and Rodica Radita will hear a judge’s decision on Friday in the death of their son from starvation and untreated diabetes.

They were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Alex Radita who was 15-years-old when he died in 2013, weighing just 37 pounds.

Alex was diagnosed with diabetes when he was two-years-old. He had previously been in foster care in B.C. for about a year after an investigation determined that his parents were not adequately taking care of his medical condition.

He was returned to his parents in 2005 and the family moved from B.C. to Alberta, where court heard that Alex did not see a doctor or go to school.

The Crown stated during the trial that the Raditas didn’t believe in Alex’s diagnosis, saying that “Alex was doomed and trapped by the two people with the power to save him.”

The defence said the couple didn’t mean to kill their son and the crown hasn’t been able to offer any evidence of intent to kill.

Justice Karen Horner in announcing her decision said that Alex's death was 'unnecessary and completely avoidable.'