A Calgary mother, whose lawyer contends that the court took too long to bring her case to trial, is expected to learn the outcome of her Jordan application on Friday.

In January, Tamara Lovett was found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life and negligence causing death in connection with the death of her seven-year-old son Ryan.

Ryan Lovett died in hospital in March 2013 from sepsis that had developed from an untreated strep infection.

The court heard that Tamara never took her son to see a doctor for treatment, choosing instead to treat him with various holistic remedies including dandelion tea and oil of oregano.

Medical professionals testified that the boy’s body was filled with Group A streptococcus when he died.

Lovett’s lawyer, Alain Hepner, initiated a Jordan application on October 24, saying that there was a 38 month wait before her case went before the court.

R. v Jordan, a 2016 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada, sets out a limit of 18 months between charges and the trial in provincial cases without an inquiry and 30 months in other cases.

If the court accepts the application, then Lovett’s convictions would be stayed and the 48-year-old would not be sentenced.

If it’s rejected, then the judge will hand down a sentence in the case.