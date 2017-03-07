There were some major delays on Deerfoot Trail on Monday night after a serious crash at Anderson Road and Bow Bottom Trail in the southeast.

Officials say a vehicle lost control at around 9:30 p.m. and slammed into a pole, ending up in the ditch.

Police say the driver was attempting to move from the exit lanes back to Deerfoot Trail, but ended up losing control when he hit the snow-covered divider.

The patient, a 30-year-old man, had to be cut out of the wreckage and was taken to hospital in critical, life threatening condition.

Traffic had to be re-routed along Glenmore Trail for several hours following the crash.

The southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were reopened at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.