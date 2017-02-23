Deerfoot Trail was closed at about 4:30 this morning after an incident at Barlow Trail in the southeast.

Police were directing traffic away from the scene

“There was an unknown male who jumped from the bridge from the Barlow Trail overpass onto northbound Deerfoot Trail travel lanes," said Acting Sgt. David Dentandt.

The road was shut down to facilitate the investigation and make sure other motorists were safe.

"There are photographs that we need to take of the scene where the collision happened and we have to survey those points into the investigation as well so we can reconstruct the collision later." said Dentandt.

The incident caused severe traffic delays for the morning commute with the roadway not reopening until just before 8:00 a.m.