During its cross-examination of the chief forensic investigator in the Garland triple murder case, the defence found that there is no DNA evidence or fingerprints that linked the accused to the crime scene in Calgary.

Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien in the summer of 2014.

The Crown contends that he forcibly took the three from their beds on June 29 and drove them to his parents’ property near Airdrie where he killed them.

** WARNING - GRAPHIC DETAILS FOLLOW **

On day nine of testimony, the defence questioned Cst. Ian Oxton, the lead forensic investigator in the case about the hundreds of pieces of evidence collected by police from the Garland property in 2014.

In the black bag, Oxton told the court that all of the items had Garland's DNA on them, but there was no trace of DNA from any of the victims.

The collection of handcuffs, that included a pair of youth-sized restraints, also had no DNA on them, Oxton said.

Despite finding hundreds of parts for firearms, Oxton admitted that there were no guns on the property at all.

Of all the shoes that were seized from the property, he told the court that not a single pair matched the tread pattern left by the bloody footprints in the Liknes' garage.

The shoes from the box discovered in the Garland home were never found.

The court also heard that police were unable to determine who owned the glasses found in the burn barrel at the Garland property because they didn't have any lenses intact.

Following Oxton's cross-examination, the court heard from Kimberly Warren, a forensic hardware engineer and civilian member of the RCMP, who was enlisted to help examine a piece of fire-damaged electronics found at the Garland property.

Warren told the court she was asked to help in the case in October 2015.

She managed to trace the item with an electronic number, telling the proceedings that it was likely for a 2013 Toyota Tundra, simliar to the one at the Liknes home, but could have matched a number of other models.

On Wednesday, the court spent a second day with Cst. Oxton.

He told the court that he spent months examining the evidence that included hundreds of litres of ash from a burn barrel and a fire pit on the property.

Authorities spent ten months sifting through the debris, turning up pieces of teeth, an earring, a bracelet, a watch and some buttons.

Oxton said they also found containers of a number of chemicals on the property, including liquid nitrogen and Rnase, an agent used to break down DNA.

The details of the trial are taking a toll on the jury and Justice David Gates addressed the issue before proceedings began on Wednesday.

He told the 14 jurors that reviewing the evidence has been difficult for him too and reminded them to ask for breaks if necessary.

The trial is expected to last three and a half more weeks.

@CTVInaSidhu is covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

A Twitter List by CTVCalgary