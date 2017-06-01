Officials say that a serious derailment in southeast Calgary last year was chiefly caused by driver fatigue.

On February 18, 2016, 13 empty freight cars derailed near the intersection of 19 Avenue and 15 Street S.E.

No one was injured in the incident.

The official report, released on Wednesday, showed that the engineer throttled up while taking a corner, beyond what is safely allowed for the area.

Because the brakes were still engaged in the back of the train, the cars came off the tracks.

The Transportation Safety Board found the driver hadn’t been sleeping well in the weeks leading up to the accident and hadn’t slept at all in the 23 hours before the derailment.