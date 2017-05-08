Hearings have begun for a young man accused in the murder of a toddler, her father and a senior in Southern Alberta.

Derek Saretzky is charged with murdering Terry Blanchette, his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech in September 2015.

Blanchette was found dead inside his Blairmore home while Hailey’s remains were found in a rural area in southern Alberta.

Meketech’s body was discovered a day earlier in her Coleman home, but police did not make the connection between Saretzky and Meketech until after he was charged with the murders.

The court will decide over the next few weeks what evidence will be permitted at Saretzky’s murder trial, which is expected to begin later this month.