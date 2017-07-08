Investigators with the Calgary Fire Department are scouring through the wreckage following an early morning blaze in the city’s southwest.

Members of the CFD were called to the 10600 block of Shillington Crescent Southwest at roughly 3:30 a.m. following reports of a fire. Crews encountered flames pouring from a garage and a truck with an attached camper. The fire had spread to a nearby fence.

The blaze was extinguished but both the vehicle and garage were severely damaged.

There have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.