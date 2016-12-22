Diabetic Morley man’s disappearance enters tenth day
Jeremy Frank Kaquitts, 44, was last seen in Morley on December 13 (RCMP)
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 3:53PM MST
The Cochrane RCMP detachment is turning to the public for information regarding the current whereabouts of a Morley man who walked away from his home earlier this month.
Jeremy Frank Kaquitts, a 44-year-old insulin dependent diabetic, left his home in Morley on December 13. He has not been heard from since and there are concerns for his welfare,
According to RCMP, Kaquitts is described as:
- A dark-skinned Aboriginal male
- 178 cm (5’10”) tall
- Weighing 86 kg (190 lbs)
- Having a medium build
- Having black hair, brown eyes and eyeglasses
- Having a scar on left cheek
Anyone who has encountered Kaquitts is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.