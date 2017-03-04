Two separate gatherings in Calgary on Saturday brought together like minded individuals to discuss the impact of the phasing out of off-highway vehicle (OHV) access to the Castle Wilderness Area.

Earlier this week, Environment Minister Shannon Phillips announced OHV users would be restricted from accessing the area situated near Pincher Creek within the next five years, with the change implemented in a phased approach.

Kevin Van Tighem, an author and biologist who previously served at the superintendent for Banff National Park, applauds the move.

“What the Castle offers us is the opportunity for Albertans to discover the most biologically diverse part of the entire province, some of the most scenic parts of the province, and to explore it in ways that are responsible and respectful of the land,” said Van Tighem from the ‘Albertans Speak up for Protection of the Castle’ rally.

Van Tighem says he understands the frustrations of the OHV community. “I don’t fault them. If you spend 10 or 20 years doing something, it becomes a part of who you are. The good news is that they are all welcome in the park. Their vehicles aren’t but they are.”

David Mayhood, an aquatic ecologist, says the Castle ecosystem has been plagued by industrial logging, oil & gas development and OHV use. Mayhood says, as a result, native trout and trayling populations are currently in jeopardy.

“Things have been getting worse for a very long time,” said Mayhood. “At some point you have to stop and you have to reverse that and create watersheds that are more intact and less damaged.”

Gordon Petersen, who has lived in the Pincher Creek area for 25 years, is encouraged by the provincial government’s planned phase-out of OHV use in the are.

“We chose to move to that area of the world because of the proximity of mountains, of wildlands, of wildlife,” explained Petersen. “Over the years, between the industrial development, the clear-cut logging and the off highway vehicles, the character of the Castle has really changed. It’s become quite degraded.”

“I’m really pleased that the government has proclaimed these parks and we can’t start some healing in the Castle.”

While many support the changes to recreational use in the Castle parks area, its detractors remain frustrated with the lack of engagement prior to move.

Saturday afternoon’s ‘Keep Alberta open to all Albertans’ rally outside the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary drew a crowd of hundreds of OHV users wanting to voice their concerns with restrictions in the Castle.

Mike Dobovich, land advocacy director for the Rocky Mountain Dirt Riders Association, says the OHV community has been left out of discussions on the future of the Castle.

“We’re continuing to have these events because, if you listen to the messaging that is coming from Minister Phillips and the government, they’re still adamant that OHV use in the Castle is not acceptable,” said Dobovich.“They have not come out and asked the OHV community for engagement, formal engagement. We see a lot of the NGOs and the environmental side of this picture being asked to participate. They haven’t come forward to the OHV community.”

Dobovich adds that the entire community is being punished for the actions of a select, irresponsible few.

“We’re hoping that we can show to the government that there is a large volume of us. There’s a large number of us that have been asking for years to have managed trail systems, dedicated trail systems, that meet the needs of the user groups.”

Aaron Bauer of the Alberta Off-Highway Vehicle Association, an organization that represents upwards of 3,000 riders in the province, says the vast majority of OHV users are responsible and have a vested interest in preserving nature.

“Our organization and OHV users in general, we recognize that we have an impact on the landscape,” said Bauer. “We want to mitigate those impacts. We do as much as we can to build trails in a responsible manner and install infrastructure.”

The provincial government has extended the period of public consultation on the Castle parks draft management plan until April 19, 2017. To have your say on the future of the Castle Wilderness Area, visit Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park.